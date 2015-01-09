By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. Air Force reservists who
did maintenance on C-123 aircraft used during the Vietnam war to
spray the defoliant Agent Orange could have been exposed to
harmful levels of dioxin even long after the conflict, the
health arm of the National Academy of Sciences said on Friday.
A panel from the Institute of Medicine acknowledged the poor
quality of sampling data available from the planes used in
Operation Ranch Hand in Vietnam, but concluded that Air Force
reservists who maintained the contaminated planes long after the
conflict could have increased risk of health problems.
The study, requested by the Department of Veterans Affairs,
could influence how health compensation claims from the
maintenance workers are handled under the Agent Orange Act of
1991. Previously, claims had been rejected for those who worked
on the aircraft after the war and had no experience in Vietnam.
Between 1972 and 1982, as many as 2,100 Air Force reserve
personnel trained and worked on C-123 aircraft that had been
used to spray Agent Orange during the Vietnam war, the panel
said. After the Agent Orange Act was passed, some reservists
lodged health claims with the VA.
Data on contamination of C-123s used in Vietnam was skimpy,
the panel found. Officials have been unable to determine exactly
how many C-123s the military used in Vietnam and how many of
those were used to spray the defoliant.
Sampling for contamination on several planes was not
conducted until well after the war, it said.
But the panel noted that previous assessments from those in
the military or the VA minimized the health risk of exposure,
often saying any Agent Orange residues on the interior surfaces
could not have moved from their location and endangered humans.
The panel flatly rejected that idea, saying it is well
accepted now that semi-volatile organic compounds like those in
Agent Orange remain in "dynamic flux" in enclosed spaces.
"Accordingly, the committee states with confidence that the
AF (Air Force) Reservists were exposed when working in the ORH
(Operation Ranch Hand) C-123s and so experienced some increase
in their risk of a variety of adverse responses," it said.
The panel said that while there were few samples from the
interior of C-123s used to spray Agent Orange, those that did so
fell in a range "meriting cautionary consideration" under
international guidelines for exposure.
Agent Orange was produced for the U.S. military by a number
of companies, including Dow Chemical, Monsanto
and others. Seven companies settled a class action lawsuit in
1984 by paying $180 million into a victims compensation fund.
The fund closed in 1997, but legal battles against the companies
have continued.
(Editing by David Gregorio)