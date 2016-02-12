By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. Air Force Secretary
Deborah James on Friday said it was too early to tell if a
Pentagon investigation into the behavior of a former senior
acquisition official would affect the timetable for an $80
billion bomber program awarded to Northrop Grumman Corp
in October.
James on Thursday announced that she had replaced Richard
Lombardi, the Air Force's acting acquisition chief, after he
voluntarily disclosed he had failed to report a Northrop
retirement account held by his wife on his annual financial
disclosure form.
James told reporters the matter was under investigation by
the Pentagon's inspector general office. She said the Air
Force's own investigation showed Lombardi was not involved in
the source selection process for the bomber contract and he was
not the service acquisition executive at that time.
James said she hoped the incident did not further delay the
Long-Range Strike Bomber, or LRS-B program, which was halted in
November after Boeing Co filed its protest. A
supplemental protest could delay work on the program for an
additional 100 days.
She declined to say if the Lombardi revelation could provide
grounds for Boeing to amend its challenge.
"We'll see what happens next," James said after a breakfast
hosted by the Air Force Association.
The Government Acountability Office, which is due to rule on
Boeing's protest on Tuesday, said it could not speculate on what
actions the parties to the protest might consider.
Boeing has not commented on the matter. Lockheed, a
subcontractor to Boeing on the losing bid, referred all
questions to Boeing.
Northrop on Thursday said it was clear that Lombardi was not
involved in the source selection and the company remained
convinced that the Air Force had chosen the best option to meet
its requirements for a new long-range strike bomber.
James said senior officials were required to fill out
financial disclosure forms annually, including information about
their assets, and those of their spouses and children under the
age of 18. It was not immediately clear when Lombardi's wife
worked for Northrop.
James said she removed Lombardi from his acquisition duties
on Feb. 4, a day after learning about his voluntary disclosure.
Lombardi, a former Air Force officer and long-time public
servant, assumed the role of acting assistant secretary for
acquisition and service acquisition executive on Dec. 1 when
William LaPlante resigned to take a job in private industry.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Trott)