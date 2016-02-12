(Corrects 8th paragraph to reflect Air Force clarification that
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Air Force said on
Thursday it had replaced its acting acquisition chief, Richard
Lombardi, after he disclosed that he had failed to report his
wife's Northrop Grumman Corp retirement account on his
annual financial disclosure form.
The news came days before the U.S. Government Accountability
Office is due to rule on a protest filed by Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp against the Air Force's decision in
October to award an $80 billion long-range bomber contract to
Northrop.
Lombardi was not involved in the bomber competition, an Air
Force spokesman said. Lombardi declined comment via a spokesman.
Experts said the incident could spur Boeing to amend its
protest. Boeing had no immediate comment.
Northrop told Reuters it had confirmed that Lombardi was not
a member of the source selection team that awarded the bomber
contract, and remained confident that the Air Force had chosen
the best solution to meet its bomber requirements.
Lombardi, a former Air Force officer and long-time public
servant, had assumed the role of acting assistant secretary for
acquisition and service acquisition executive on Dec. 1 when
William LaPlante resigned to take a job in private industry.
Lombardi, who had been the principal deputy to LaPlante, did
not participate in the bomber award and was not acting assistant
secretary or service acquisition executive at the time of the
contract award, said Air Force spokesman Lieutenant Colonel
Christopher Karns.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James removed Lombardi from his
acquisition duties on Feb. 4 and reassigned him to another
position after learning of his voluntary disclosure, Karns said.
She referred the matter to the Pentagon's inspector general.
James named Darlene Costello, a senior official in the
Pentagon's acquisition office, to take over Lombardi's duties as
principal deputy assistant secretary for acquisition and
logistics. She named Air Force Undersecretary Lisa Disbrow as
the acting service acquisition executive, overseeing $40 billion
in research, development and procurement programs, he said.
"It is critically important to maintain a high level of
public confidence in the integrity of our programs and
operations," Karns said.
It was not immediately clear when Lombardi disclosed the
issue or how long Lombardi's wife worked for the U.S. weapons
maker.
In 2005, another former principal deputy assistant secretary
of the Air Force, Darleen Druyun, served nine months in prison
after pleading guilty to an ethics violation after discussing a
job with Boeing while overseeing its business with the Air
Force.
In 2007, another person who held the same job, Charles
Riechers, committed suicide while under scrutiny for collecting
nearly $27,000 in wages from a contractor while awaiting Senate
confirmation.
