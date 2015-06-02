OTTAWA, June 2 The Canadian government confirmed on Tuesday that it received an anthrax sample kit from the U.S Department of Defense that might have contained live bacterium, but it said there were no reported illnesses.

In a statement, the Public Health Agency of Canada said it received the sample in August 2006, but that it had not been used for over five years and was relocated to a secure laboratory. (Reporting by Mike De Souza. Editing by Andre Grenon)