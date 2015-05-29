WASHINGTON May 29 Live anthrax has been found in a 2008 sample sent to Australia from the same U.S. Army facility identified this week for more recent, mistaken shipments to nine U.S. states and an air base in South Korea, a U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not know what kind of facility in Australia received the sample, which, like the others, was meant to have been inactive.

The discovery was made during the investigation into the U.S. Army's Dugway Proving Ground in Utah that was cited for the other mistaken shipments. The Pentagon says there are no suspected infections or risk to the general public. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)