WASHINGTON U.S. authorities have so far recommended that four civilians take precautionary medication after a U.S. military facility in Utah mistakenly shipped live samples of anthrax, instead of inactive ones, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not describe the medication, saying only that it was a form of "preventative prophylaxis."

