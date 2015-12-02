A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is seen in its hanger at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON The Pentagon's chief arms buyer on Wednesday forecast "disproportionate" cuts to weapons programs in the fiscal 2017 military budget, including possible cuts to production rates of Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 fighter jet.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defence for acquisition, technology and logistics, told reporters the new radar-evading F-35 fighter was the Defense Department's "most cutting-edge capability," but other priorities including work on a new nuclear-armed submarine needed funding as well.

Kendall said the military services would finalise their fiscal 2017 budget plans in coming weeks, but he expected some reductions in production rates for key weapons programs.

Kendall told a conference hosted by the Potomac Officers Club that a two-year budget agreement with Congress had provided much-needed stability for the department, and the numbers were "much better than they could have been."

But the deal still called for a 3 percent cut to the Obama administration's initial proposal for a fiscal 2017 military budget.

Constraints on cutting training, personnel costs and force structure meant weapons programs would likely take a bigger hit in the fiscal 2017 budget plan, he said.

Kendall told reporters after his speech the Pentagon remained committed to the $391 billion F-35 project, its single largest weapons programme, but it would be impossible to protect the new jets entirely in the current budget environment.

"Dollar for dollar it probably gives us more combat capability than any other investment that we’re making, but we’ve got a lot of other things that we need to do as well," Kendall said after the speech.

A five-year plan released with the fiscal 2016 budget had foreseen 66 U.S. orders for the F-35 in the fiscal 2017 year that begins Oct. 1.

Analysts said they expected only a modest decrease in those orders and the overall impact would be minimal since the Pentagon still plans to buy 2,457 F-35s in coming years.

Kendall gave no details on the likely scope of the expected cuts in production of the F-35 fighter jet, which is already cleared for combat use by the Marine Corps.

Joe DellaVedova, the Pentagon's F-35 spokesman, declined comment on a possible slowdown in the F-35 production rate.

He said Lockheed had delivered 42 of 45 F-35s planned in 2015, and was on track to deliver the remaining jets before year's end. Lockheed had delivered a total of 150 F-35s to the U.S. military and its allies to date, he said.

In Italy, a ceremony has been scheduled on Thursday for that country to accept its first F-35 jet, and the first one built outside the United States. Two Italian pilots have begun training to fly the new jets at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

He said the Pentagon expected to wrap up negotiations later this month with Lockheed for a ninth batch of 55 F-35s. Lockheed won a preliminary contract valued at up to $5.37 billion for the jets last month.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)