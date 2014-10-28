By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. Defense Department
is expanding its dialogue with weapons makers about emerging
threats and potential technology solutions, a top U.S. official
said on Tuesday, urging companies to invest in areas such as
"big data" and quantum sciences.
"Technological superiority is not assured," Katrina
McFarland, assistant secretary of defense for acquisition, told
executives at a conference hosted by the TechAmerica Foundation.
"The firms that make strategic investments now will succeed."
McFarland said she and other defense officials were meeting
with the chief technology officers at the biggest U.S. arms
manufacturers so that both sides could get smarter on emerging
threats and new technology developments to combat them.
The department was also trying to gather data from companies
earlier in the acquisition process to better understand emerging
capabilities as it shaped requirements for new weapons systems.
Big weapons makers such as Lockheed Martin Corp,
Boeing Co, and Northrop Grumman Corp say they are
focusing on innovative approaches, but industry executives say
they need the Pentagon to be more specific about its needs as it
decides where to focus limited research dollars.
McFarland said the Pentagon was particularly focused on ways
to counter current and emerging threats, including weapons of
mass destruction, electronic warfare, attacks that could disable
satellite services such as communications, navigation and
timing; and assaults on U.S. computer systems.
"What we need from industry is an expensive but innovative
counter to these low-tech threats," she said.
To help the U.S. military develop "technological surprise,"
she urged industry to invest in research on such things as
quantum, or particle, sciences; and "big data": computer
analyses of very large sets of data for patterns, trends and
associations.
McFarland said there has been improvement in this research
in recent years but said further gains were urgently needed.
"A great deal of emphasis is being put on these areas
because we believe that's going to create us an advantage and
we're very interested in that," she said. "If we want to
continue to be the superior force, we need to take chances, and
taking risks is not optional."
Bill Greenwalt, a former senior Pentagon official who is a
fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, welcomed the
increased focus on innovation and dialogue with industry.
But he said the Pentagon's recent initiatives to drive down
the cost of weapons had imposed new burdens on use of commercial
products, discouraging the very companies at the forefront of
technological innovation from entering the weapons market.
"To get innovation, they're going to have to make it easier
for the defense industry and commercial interests to partner,"
Greenwalt said in an interview at the conference.
