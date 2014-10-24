By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The Pentagon and Congress
have better-than-ever odds of reaching agreement on how to
streamline myriad overlapping laws that slow the process for
buying military equipment and services, a top Defense Department
official said.
"I am optimistic," Andrew Hunter, a former congressional
aide who helped draft many of those laws before joining the
Pentagon four years ago, told reporters on Thursday. He said he
saw emerging consensus among industry, lawmakers and defense
officials about the need for changes.
Hunter, who runs the Pentagon's joint rapid acquisition
initiative, has also led a drive to simplify current laws, which
U.S. arms buyer Frank Kendall has said put "an extraordinary and
unnecessarily complex burden on our program managers and staff."
U.S. defense officials have been in talks with congressional
committees in both the House of Representatives and the Senate,
and hope to submit some reform legislation as part of the fiscal
2016 budget process, said Hunter, who is moving to a job with
the Center for Strategic and International Studies next month.
"We've come up with some proposals that we hope will be
favorably received," he said. Hunter said the goal was to build
on some key legislation already in place while giving program
managers more flexibility to focus on the main issues.
The Pentagon initiative dovetails with fresh efforts by the
House and Senate armed services committees to reform the slow,
cumbersome U.S. military acquisition process and reverse years
of schedule delays, cost overruns and other challenges.
Big weapons makers like Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing
Co and Northrop Grumman Corp, are keeping a close
eye on efforts to reform a system at a time when the industry is
grappling with a downturn in military spending.
Hunter said the idea was to tailor the acquisition process
to focus on key priorities and move away from a compliance
mindset.
The Defense Department's rapid acquisition effort has
responded to about 500 joint service requests over the past
decade, plus another 500 handled by individual military
services.
About 30 requests were still in the works, he said, citing
continued demand for intelligence and surveillance equipment,
biometrics and systems to combat roadside bombs.
He said the Pentagon's work to outfit the Navy ship MV Cape
Ray with special equipment to use for destruction of Syrian
chemical agents took months, not years, and was an "exemplar" of
how to quickly meet the military's urgent battlefield needs.
The biggest hurdle to reaching agreement on making current
laws more flexible would be winning the trust of lawmakers
concerned about a repeat of multibillion-dollar acquisition
failures such as the Army's Future Combat Systems and the Marine
Corps' Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle program, Hunter said.
"I see that that's an obstacle," he said. "When you're
arguing for flexibility, you're basically saying 'Trust me.' And
then the issue is: 'But what about the time you screwed up.'"
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Gunna Dickson)