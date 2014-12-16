By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
is expected to sign in coming weeks two bills passed by Congress
despite concerns raised by U.S. officials that they could add
time and cost to the already complex process for approving
foreign arms sales.
One bill would allow leaders of the U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate foreign affairs committees to request
30-day notification of certain arms shipments to specific
countries, if concerns arose after the sales were approved.
The other would require more elaborate explanations about
how major arms sales to the Middle East would affect the
"qualitative military edge" that U.S. law mandates for Israel.
Both measures, passed as part of wider bills by Congress
this month, aim to give lawmakers more oversight over arms sales
at a time of rapid political and national security changes in
the Middle East. Neither has drawn a White House veto threat.
U.S. officials, speaking on background, said the provisions
could slow approval of foreign arms sales and add administrative
costs for the U.S. government, but the president was unlikely to
veto the bills, given their importance to U.S. allies. One
permits the transfer of older U.S. warships to Mexico and
Taiwan; the other underscores U.S. strategic ties with Israel.
The State Department, Pentagon and White House had no
immediate comment on the provisions.
Industry executives, who are counting on foreign arms sales
to offset declines in U.S. military spending, said the
provisions could further complicate the complex process for
winning approval of weapons sales to U.S. allies abroad.
Congress has already revised the first measure to account
for some of concerns raised by the Obama administration.
It now requires both the leader and ranking member of the
Senate and House foreign relations committees to back a request
for an arms delivery notification, instead of just one, and
applies only to government-to-government, not commercial, sales.
One Senate Republican aide said the measure would improve
transparency by allowing Congress for the first time to monitor
actual arms shipments, without adding new obstacles.
One U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak publicly,
said the government would need a new process for tracking such
shipments, which often occur years after a sale is approved.
Andrew Shapiro, who previously headed the State Department
office that oversees foreign arms sales, said the provision
would only be used in cases involving "significant events" and
did not give Congress the ability to block sales.
The other bill requires the administration to spell out more
specifically how major weapons sales to the Middle East would
affect Israel's "qualitative military edge."
Such issues are already addressed in classified documents
provided to Congress in conjunction with the proposed sale of
major weapons to the Middle East, but the new measure would beef
up that analytical process, said Shapiro, currently managing
director of Beacon Global Strategies.
It requires a detailed explanation of Israel's ability to
respond to the improved capabilities, how a sale would alter the
balance in the region, and whether the U.S. government had made
any security assurances to Israel in conjunction with the sale.
