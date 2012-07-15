(Repeats with no change in text)
* Aim was to certify fuel for use in Air Force jets
* Similar Navy purchases provoked Republican outcry
* Former military officers push back on biofuel criticism
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. Navy angered
Republicans by spending $26 a gallon for biofuels for this
week's Great Green Fleet demonstration, but the Air Force
received little attention when it paid twice as much per gallon
to test synthetic jet fuel last month.
The Air Force bought 11,000 gallons of alcohol-to-jet fuel
from Gevo Inc, a Colorado biofuels company, at $59 a gallon in a
program aimed at proving that new alternative fuels can be used
reliably in military aircraft - once, that is, their pricing is
competitive with petroleum, which now costs $3.60 a gallon.
The cost of the Air Force demonstration - $639,000 - was far
less eye-catching than the $12 million the Navy spent for
biofuels to power a carrier strike group on alternative energy
for a day.
But it was part of the same Pentagon push, which has
escalated under the administration of President Barack Obama, to
adopt green solutions to rising fuel costs.
Some Republican lawmakers have criticized the high
price-per-gallon paid by the Navy as wasteful Pentagon spending
at a time of significant budget cuts and a shrinking fleet.
They have also blasted Obama for making green energy a
cornerstone of his agenda, with federal funds flowing to
alternative energy companies that may not make economic sense,
as in the case of bankrupt solar-panel maker Solyndra.
Jeff Scheib, Gevo vice president for fuels, said the
alcohol-to-jet fuel made for the Air Force was expensive as it
came from a small demonstration plant in Silsbee, Texas, which
makes only 7,500 to 8,000 gallons of biofuel a month.
Once the company builds a commercial-scale refinery,
expected around 2015, "we believe we can be cost competitive on
an all-in basis with petroleum jet fuel over the life of a
contract," Scheib said.
Pentagon officials say alternative fuel development is
strategically important because the United States relies too
heavily on fossil fuels from foreign sources, leaving it
vulnerable to price shocks and disruptions.
HUGE ANNUAL FUEL BILLS
The Air Force spends about $10 billion a year on energy,
with nearly $9 billion of that being for jet fuel, Kevin Geiss,
Air Force deputy assistant secretary for energy, said recently.
Planning is done two years in advance, so officials in 2009
were expecting jet fuel to cost about $2.37 a gallon in 2011.
Instead, prices rose as high as $3.96 a gallon.
"What that results in, for this year, was about a billion
dollar shortfall from what we had budgeted for in fuel," Geiss
said.
Geiss said Air Force work on biofuels was focused on
ensuring that products likely to achieve commercial-scale
production are formulated correctly for use in aircraft engines.
The Navy's mission is much broader, he said.
The Obama administration directed the Navy last year to work
with the Agriculture and Energy departments to invest up to $510
million to help private industry partners develop a viable
alternative energy market capable of producing cost-competitive
marine and jet fuels.
Some companies involved in the push to build a biofuels
industry have connections to prominent Democratic backers,
further raising Republican skepticism of the effort.
Vinod Khosla, whose venture capital firm says it played a
central role in funding and developing Gevo's business strategy,
has given campaign contributions of $474,534 since 1996, 86
percent of which has gone to Democrats, according to data
compiled by opensecrets.org. Khosla's firm owned a 27 percent
stake in Gevo as of the company's March federal filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Khosla also has close ties to another venture capital firm
whose team includes Al Gore, the former vice president and
Democratic presidential candidate in 2000.
Gevo did not immediately respond to queries about what role,
if any, Khosla played in helping the firm secure government
grants or contracts.
Republicans upset over Navy spending on biofuels are backing
legislation that could bar the Pentagon from contracting for
fuels that are more expensive than traditional petroleum,
something that worries military officials.
The officials agree that purchases for operational
quantities of fuel should be at competitive prices, but they
warn that legislative language could restrict them and
ultimately make it difficult for them to economize.
"Congress has been very vocal in not wanting us to pay a
huge premium to use alternative fuels. I get that," Geiss said.
"Our goal is that it's got to be cost-competitive. But cost-
competitive doesn't mean that you've got a bright line that you
can't even .... (exceed by) a penny. I think in trying to define
these lines, they may be presenting some challenges for us," he
said.
Supporters of the alternative fuel industry argue that green
energy spending will eventually help cushion price volatility.
They have begun to push back against Republican criticism.
A coalition of groups, including the powerful American Farm
Bureau Federation, bought full-page ads in a Capitol Hill
publication this week with glossy photos of biofuels success
stories.
Those featured Gevo's Luverne, Minnesota, plant for
producing isobutanol, an alcohol that can be added to gasoline
like ethanol or processed into other chemicals.
Admiral Jonathan Greenert, chief of naval operations, and a
group of retired senior officers briefed about 100 Senate
staffers on Thursday about the Navy's use of alternative fuels.
Dan Nolan, a retired Army colonel, said biofuels were
currently too expensive to purchase in operational quantities
but it made sense to begin testing because "strategically if we
can start moving toward that it's going to be worth every
penny we invest in it now."
Despite Republican criticism over biofuel spending, the
military is proceeding with its programs. Geiss said the Air
Force expected to finish certification soon of the alternative
fuels that appear to have the best chance of reaching commercial
production in the coming years.
The Navy's Green Fleet demonstration takes place on
Wednesday, and the service is moving ahead with plans to help
fund biofuel refineries.
"At the end of the day," said Geiss, "if their program is
successful, all of the services would benefit."
