(Recasts with detail)
By Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Oct 28 A high-tech U.S. military
blimp designed to detect a missile attack came loose on
Wednesday and wreaked havoc as it floated from Maryland into
Pennsylvania, dragging more than a mile of cable and knocking
out power to thousands.
The U.S. military scrambled two armed F-16 fighter jets to
keep watch as the massive blimp traveled into civilian airspace
after coming untethered from its base at Aberdeen Proving
Ground, a U.S. Army facility 40 miles (64 km) northeast of
Baltimore.
Pentagon officials said they were unsure why the
242-foot-long blimp broke free at 12:20 p.m. (1620 GMT).
Military officials wrestled for hours over the best way to
safely bring it down, but eventually it deflated on its own.
The blimp, part of a $2.8 billion Army program, landed in
Exchange, Pennsylvania, a community outside Bloomsburg, about
150 miles north of the Aberdeen Proving Ground.
John Thomas, a spokesman for Columbia County emergency
management agency, said he had no details on the landing. "It's
pretty rural out through there," he said, adding there were no
reports of injuries.
The blimp's travels caused widespread damage, local
officials said. At one point, 30,000 Pennsylvania residents were
without power, the governor's office said.
"The tether attached to the aircraft caused widespread power
outages across Pennsylvania," said a statement from Governor Tom
Wolf's office.
The blimp's travels caused a sensation on social media, with
hashtags like #Blimpflood and #Blimpmemes ranking among the most
trending topics. At least two Twitter parody accounts sprung up,
gaining nearly 2,000 followers in just under two hours.
The attention was unlikely to be welcomed by the Army, which
calls the program the Joint Land-Attack Cruise Missile Elevated
Netted Sensor System, or JLENS. The program was restructured
after it overran cost estimates, the Government Accountability
Office said in 2014.
The program is comprised of two blimps, each 242 feet long.
The second blimp will be grounded until the military inspects it
and finishes an investigation into the unmooring, said Navy
Captain Scott Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. military's North
American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD.
The system itself is still in a testing phase. Manufacturer
Raytheon Co's website says it would become part of the
defenses that help protect the metropolitan Washington, D.C.
area. (Link: rtn.co/1PUJnjY)
Raytheon's website says the blimps are meant to be tethered
to the ground by a "11/8 inch thick super-strong cable," which
should withstand 100 mile-per-hour winds. Electricity runs up
the cable and powers the radar, the website says.
NORAD said the blimp became untethered while at an altitude
of just 6,600 feet, far below its maximum recommended altitude
of up to 10,000 feet.
By early afternoon, it had climbed to 16,000 feet as it
traveled into Pennsylvania.
NORAD said the system was designed to defend against threats
beyond cruise missiles, to include drone aircraft and "surface
moving targets" such as swarming boats and tanks.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torbati in Washington,
Joe McDonald in Exchange, Pennsylvania, Eric Johnson in Seattle
and Scott Disavino in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and David
Gregorio)