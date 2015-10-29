(In 13th paragraph, correcting 100 mph metric conversion to 160
km from 60km)
By Joe McDonald and Phil Stewart
EXCHANGE, Pa./WASHINGTON Oct 28 A high-tech
U.S. military blimp designed to detect a missile attack came
loose on Wednesday and wreaked havoc as it floated from Maryland
into Pennsylvania while dragging more than a mile of cable and
knocking out power to thousands.
The U.S. military scrambled two armed F-16 fighter jets to
keep watch as the massive blimp traveled into civilian airspace
after coming untethered from its base at Aberdeen Proving
Ground, a U.S. Army facility 40 miles (65 km) northeast of
Baltimore.
Pentagon officials said they were unsure why the
242-foot-long blimp broke free at 12:20 p.m. (1620 GMT).
Military officials wrestled for hours over the best way to bring
it down safely, but eventually it deflated on its own.
The blimp, part of a $2.8 billion Army program, landed in a
rural, wooded area in Exchange, Pennsylvania, a community
outside Bloomsburg, about 150 miles (240 km) north of the
Aberdeen Proving Ground.
John Thomas, a spokesman for Columbia County emergency
management agency, said there were no reports of injuries but
had no more details about the landing.
Pennsylvania police and military officials guarded a wide
safety perimeter around the blimp, which settled amid farmland
in the remote area. Residents, including members of an Amish
community, watched them work under steady rainfall.
The blimp's travels caused widespread damage, officials
said. At one point, 30,000 Pennsylvania residents were without
power, the governor's office said.
"The tether attached to the aircraft caused widespread power
outages across Pennsylvania," said a statement from Governor Tom
Wolf's office.
The blimp's travels were a sensation on social media, with
hashtags like #Blimpflood and #Blimpmemes ranking among the top
trending topics. At least two Twitter parody accounts sprung up,
gaining nearly 2,000 followers in just under two hours.
The attention was unlikely to be welcomed by the Army, which
calls the program the Joint Land-Attack Cruise Missile Elevated
Netted Sensor System, or JLENS. The program was restructured
after it overran cost estimates, the Government Accountability
Office said in 2014.
The program is comprised of two blimps, each 242 feet long.
The second blimp will be grounded until the military inspects it
and finishes an investigation into the unmooring, said Navy
Captain Scott Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. military's North
American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD.
The system itself is still in a testing phase. Manufacturer
Raytheon Co's website says it would become part of the
defenses that help protect the metropolitan Washington, D.C.,
area. (Link: rtn.co/1PUJnjY)
Raytheon's website says the blimps are meant to be tethered
to the ground by a "11/8 inch thick super-strong cable," which
should withstand 100 mile-per-hour (160 kph) winds. Electricity
runs up the cable and powers the radar, the website says.
NORAD said the blimp became untethered while at an altitude
of 6,600 feet, far below its maximum recommended altitude of up
to 10,000 feet.
By early afternoon, it had climbed to 16,000 feet as it
traveled into Pennsylvania.
NORAD said the system was designed to defend against threats
beyond cruise missiles, to include drone aircraft and "surface
moving targets" such as swarming boats and tanks.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torbati in Washington,
Joe McDonald in Exchange, Pennsylvania, Eric M. Johnson in
Seattle and Scott Disavino in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Paul Tait)