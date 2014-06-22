WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. missile defense
system managed by Boeing Co on Sunday hit a simulated
enemy missile in the first successful intercept test of the
program since 2008, sources briefed on the test results said on
Sunday.
The successful interception will help validate the
Boeing-run Ground-base Midcourse Defense system which provides
the sole U.S. defense against long-range ballistic missiles, the
sources said.
The system has failed to hit a dummy missile in five of
eight tests since the Bush administration rushed to deploy the
system in 2004 to counter growing threats by North Korea.
