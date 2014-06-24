BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
WASHINGTON, June 24 Sunday's successful intercept test of the U.S. missile defense system will allow the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency to buy 14 more ground-based interceptors as planned, the Defense Department's top financial official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Pentagon Comptroller Robert Hale said the fact that the Boeing Co-run system hit and destroyed a dummy missile during a critical test on Sunday was good news, but further tests were needed to improve confidence in the system, the sole U.S. defense against long-range ballistic missiles.
"It certainly paves the way," Hale said in an interview at his Pentagon office. "If we had had continued failures, we would have had to rethink. But I think our plan now remains to buy the original 14 interceptors."
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter