WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. missile defense
system managed by Boeing Co hit a simulated enemy missile
over the Pacific in a critical test on Sunday, the U.S. Defense
Department said.
"This is a very important step in our continuing efforts to
improve and increase the reliability of our homeland ballistic
missile defense system," said Missile Defense Agency Director
Vice Admiral James Syring.
The Pentagon said initial indications showed that all
components involved in the test performed as designed. It said
program officials will spend the next several months assessing
the performance of the system using telemetry and other data
obtained during the test.
