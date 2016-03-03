SEATTLE, March 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter Thursday urged Congress to stick to a bipartisan budget
agreement that locked in spending levels for fiscal 2016 and
2017, warning that reopening the deal would lead to
inefficiencies and could raise concerns overseas.
Carter told military leaders and industry at an event hosted
by Microsoft Corp that the Department of Defense needed
greater stability to plan its spending levels and prepare for
the complex challenges it faces around the world.
"We've got to come together in Washington and break the
gridlock for such important functions as funding the federal
government," Carter said. "We can't go in every fiscal year with
chaos and continuing resolutions. That's a money waster ...
because it causes us to manage inefficiently."
Carter said he worried that Congress could undermine the
two-year budget agreement that set funding levels for this
fiscal year and the one that begins Oct. 1.
"I really hope the bipartisan budget agreement sticks,"
Carter said, noting that it was even more difficult to maintain
such deals in a presidential election year.
U.S. defense officials worry that Republican moves to add
funding to the Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget plan could
jeopardize the budget deal.
Carter said the turbulence caused by recent budget battles
was not helpful for managing the Pentagon and gave allies and
potential enemies the false impression that the U.S. military
was in disarray when it was actually investing well overall.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)