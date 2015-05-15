By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. May 14 The 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals overturned on Thursday a jury verdict awarding
$85 million to 12 Army National Guardsmen who accused defense
contractor KBR of failing to protect them from
cancer-causing chemicals when they served in Iraq.
An Oregon jury awarded each of the guardsmen $850,000 in
noneconomic damages and another $6.25 million in punitive
damages in 2012 for "reckless and outrageous indifference" to
their health while they were providing security for civilian
workers restoring an Iraq oil industry water plant in 2003 after
the U.S.-led invasion.
KBR has been appealing that decision for the last year,
arguing the U.S. District Court in Portland did not have
jurisdiction in the case.
The appeals court agreed and referred it back to Oregon
district court where it could be either dismissed or transferred
to another court, KBR lead trial attorney Geoffrey Harrison
said.
"The court of appeals ruling is exactly what KBR asked the
district court to do nearly five years ago and it is the exact
result that KBR sought in this appeal, which is vacating the
legally and factually incorrect judgment of the trial court in
its entirety," Harrison said.
An attorney for the veterans, David Sugerman of Portland,
said the guardsmen were disappointed but pursuing options going
forward.
"We are not about to give up," he said. "KBR has gotten out
from under an $85 million verdict on a technicality."
Harrison said it was possible the case could be moved to a
Texas court where approximately 133 similar claims are being
heard.
Lawyers for the guardsmen argued in the Oregon case that the
soldiers were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals and got sick
after the plant was contaminated with sodium dichromate, a
chemical used to fight corrosion. Sodium dichromate contains
hexavalent chromium, a toxic chemical made famous in the film
"Erin Brockovich."
"They have a variety of health problems and they are as well
concerned about future health issues from this carcinogen and
toxin that they were contaminated by," Sugerman said. "KBR told
them it was safe as long as they didn't bathe in it, and there
are a number of guys that have very serious health problems."
KBR dismissed the soldiers' contentions.
"These plaintiffs were not exposed to dangerous amounts of
sodium dichromate and did not suffer any damages as a result of
anything KBR did or did not do," Harrison said.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)