WASHINGTON Feb 23 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
will propose on Monday a reduction in the size of the U.S. Army
to its smallest size since before World War Two and scrapping a
class of Air Force attack jets, the New York Times reported on
Sunday.
The plans, which the paper said were outlined by several
Pentagon officials on condition of anonymity, would be aimed at
reducing defense spending in the face of government austerity
after a pledge by President Barack Obama to end U.S. involvement
in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
It would leave the military capable of defeating any enemy
but too small for long foreign occupations, and would involve
greater risk if U.S. forces were asked to carry out two
large-scale military actions at the same time.
"You have to always keep your institution prepared, but you
can't carry a large land-war Defense Department when there is no
large land war," the Times quoted a senior Pentagon official as
saying.
It added that some of the plans may face political
opposition in Congress, but quoted the officials as saying that
they had the endorsement of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.