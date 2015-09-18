(Adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 17 The U.S. Defense
Department is building a massive, electronic system to provide
an overview of the vulnerabilities of the military's computer
networks, weapons systems, and installations, and help officials
prioritize how to fix them, the deputy commander of U.S. Cyber
Command said on Thursday.
Air Force Lieutenant General Kevin McLaughlin told Reuters
officials should reach agreement on a framework within months,
with a goal of turning the system into an automated "scorecard"
in coming years.
The effort, being led by the Pentagon's chief information
officer, grew out of a critical report about cyber threats
released earlier this year by the Pentagon's chief weapons
tester, and escalating cyber attacks by China and Russia.
The report by Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's director of
testing and evaluation, warned that nearly every major U.S.
weapons system was vulnerable to cyber attacks.
Initial data entry would be done by hand, but the goal was
to create a fully automated system that would help defense
officials instantaneously detect and respond to cyber attacks,
McLaughlin said after a speech at the annual Billington
Cybersecurity Summit.
McLaughlin told the conference that Cyber Command had
already set up about half of 133 planned cyber response teams
with about 6,200 people, and all of them would achieve an
initial operational capability by the end of 2016.
He said the initial focus of the new scorecard would be on
the greatest threats, including weapons systems fielded 30 years
ago before the cyber threat was fully understand, as well as
newer systems that were not secure enough.
"There's probably not enough money in the world to fix all
those things, but the question is what's most important, where
should we put our resources as we eat the elephant one bite at a
time," he said.
McLaughlin said the scorecard was initially intended to look
at weapons and networks, but the Pentagon was now looking at a
broader and more sophisticated approach that also accounted for
how data was moved among agencies within the military.
U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force officials, who also spoke at
the event, mapped out their own cybersecurity efforts, citing
new levels of communication and collaboration among the services
around these issues.
McLaughlin said U.S. military commanders were far more
attuned to cyber threats than in earlier years. He said Cyber
Command spot checks and inspections were now being flagged to
the command's top leader, Admiral Mike Rogers, which had spurred
greater accountability than in earlier years.
