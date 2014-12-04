By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S. military command that
transports troops and cargo is taking aggressive steps to defend
its computer networks against destructive cyberattacks by other
countries and criminals, its four-star commanding general said
on Thursday.
Air Force General Paul Selva, who heads U.S. Transportation
Command, said that while attacks aimed at scoping out their
networks, or stealing data were more common, he worried "a lot"
about attempts aimed at destroying or manipulating data.
The command recently created a new around-the-clock joint
command and control center, which included intelligence and law
enforcement officials, to track and monitor threats, and would
allow a shutdown of the network, if necessary, he said.
"We have not detected any attacks that have actually come in
and destroyed data," Selva told a defense writers group. "We
watch for those very, very carefully. If they could get in and
damage and destroy the logistics command and control data, that
worries me a lot."
Selva said Transportation Command remained a key target of
persistent cyberattacks traced to Russia, China and other
countries, but also saw attacks launched by criminal groups.
Selva's remarks came days after investigators looking for
the culprits of a devastating hack into Sony Pictures
Entertainment found hacking tools similar to those used by North
Korea in previous attacks on South Korea. Pyongyang has denied
it was behind the attack.
Selva said he was not aware of any specific attacks on
Transportation Command's networks that had been linked to North
Korea, though that did not mean they did not exist.
The command has shut its computer networks for hours at a
time to test whether it could continue to supply forces using
phone lines and other "manual" systems, Selva said.
To date, he said, there had not been an actual attack
serious enough to warrant shutting the network for real.
The command was also requiring commercial airlines and other
firms that help ferry troops and equipment to notify U.S.
military officials of any breaches of their own private
networks, even if they did not involve military data.
"It's any intrusion into their network because that gives us
a picture of a threat that may be coming at us," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)