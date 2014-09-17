WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Hackers associated with the
Chinese government have repeatedly breached the computer systems
of U.S. companies, including airlines and technology firms, that
are involved in the movement of U.S. troops and military
equipment, a U.S. Senate panel has found.
The Senate Armed Services Committee's year-long probe,
details of which were made public on Wednesday, found that U.S.
Transportation Command, or Transcom, was only aware of two out
of at least 20 such cyber intrusions within a single year.
The committee's investigation also found gaps in reporting
requirements and a lack of information sharing among government
entities. That in turn left the U.S. military largely unaware of
computer compromises of its contractors.
"These peacetime intrusions into the networks of key defense
contractors are more evidence of China's aggressive actions in
cyberspace," Senator Carl Levin, the committee's chairman, said
in releasing the report.
The committee found that in a 12-month period beginning June
1, 2012, there were about 50 intrusions or other cyber events
into the computer networks of Transcom contractors.
At least 20 of those were successful intrusions attributed
to an "advanced persistent threat," a term used to designate
sophisticated threats commonly associated with governments. All
of those intrusions were attributed to China.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)