(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Hackers associated with the
Chinese government have repeatedly infiltrated the computer
systems of U.S. airlines, technology companies and other
contractors involved in the movement of U.S. troops and military
equipment, a U.S. Senate panel has found.
The Senate Armed Services Committee's year-long probe,
concluded in March but made public on Wednesday, found the
military's U.S. Transportation Command, or Transcom, was aware
of only two out of at least 20 such cyber intrusions within a
single year.
The investigation also found gaps in reporting requirements
and a lack of information sharing among U.S. government
entities. That in turn left the U.S. military largely unaware of
computer compromises of its contractors.
"These peacetime intrusions into the networks of key defense
contractors are more evidence of China's aggressive actions in
cyberspace," Democratic Senator Carl Levin of Michigan, the
committee's chairman, said in releasing the report.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters
in Beijing on Thursday that neither the government nor the
military supported hacking, adding the United States was the
guilty party.
"The criticism of China by the United States is baseless and
ill founded," Hong said.
"We demand that the United States stops its irresponsible
criticism of China, stop its widespread, systematic internet
attack activities and do more to maintain internet peace and
tranquility."
Cyber security expert Dmitri Alperovitch, chief technology
officer with the security firm CrowdStrike, said China had for
years shown a keen interest in the logistical patterns of the
U.S. military.
The investigation focused on the U.S. military's ability to
seamlessly tap civilian air, shipping and other transportation
assets for tasks including troop deployments and the timely
arrival of supplies from food to ammunition to fuel.
Those companies typically do not have the level of defense
against hackers as major weapons makers or the military itself.
"The military uses secret or top-secret networks that are
not on the Internet, but private companies do not," said
Alperovitch. "That's a real challenge."
The FBI said in a statement that it "continues to
aggressively investigate cyber intrusions emanating from
state-sponsored actors and other criminals.
"We remain committed to working with our interagency
partners to identify threats, protect the nation's
infrastructure from potential harm, and hold accountable those
groups and individuals that pose a threat in cyberspace," the
statement added.
In a 12-month period beginning June 1, 2012, there were
about 50 intrusions or other cyber events into the computer
networks of Transcom contractors, the 52-page report stated.
At least 20 of those were successful intrusions attributed
to an "advanced persistent threat," a term used to designate
sophisticated threats commonly associated with attacks against
governments. All of those intrusions were attributed to China.
Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, the committee's top
Republican, called for a "central clearinghouse" that makes it
easy for contractors to report suspicious cyber activity.
"We must ensure that cyber intrusions cannot disrupt our
mission readiness," Inhofe said.
The investigation found that a "Chinese military intrusion"
into a Transcom contractor between 2008 and 2010 "compromised
emails, documents, user passwords and computer code." In 2012,
another intrusion was made into multiple systems of a commercial
ship contracted by Transcom, the report said.
The Senate probe could further increase tensions between the
two world powers over cyber spying.
In May, U.S. authorities charged five Chinese military
officers, accusing them of hacking into American nuclear, metal
and solar companies to steal trade secrets.
Last month, Community Health Systems, one of the
largest U.S. hospital groups, said Chinese hackers had stolen
Social Security numbers and other personal data from some 4.5
million patients.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in
Boston and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Will Dunham,
Chizu Nomiyama, Peter Cooney and Nick Macfie)