WASHINGTON, March 18 Fourteen airmen who helped
secure a U.S. complex that hosts inter-continental ballistic
missiles have been suspended from their duties due to an
investigation into "illegal drug activity," the U.S. military
said on Friday.
"The drug allegations involving these 14 airmen are
credible," said Air Force General Robin Rand, Commander of Air
Force Global Strike Command, adding the allegations involved
activities by the junior airmen during their off-duty hours.
Rand, speaking to reporters, declined to specify which drugs
were involved.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)