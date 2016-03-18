(Adds comments by Rand on investigation, background)
WASHINGTON, March 18 Fourteen airmen who helped
secure a U.S. complex in Wyoming that includes nuclear-armed
intercontinental ballistic missiles have been suspended from
their duties due to an investigation of "illegal drug activity,"
the U.S. military said on Friday.
"The drug allegations involving these 14 airmen are
credible," said Air Force General Robin Rand, commander of Air
Force Global Strike Command. He added that the allegations
involved activities by the junior airmen during their off-duty
hours.
Rand, speaking to reporters, declined to detail the kinds of
drugs involved or say whether the allegations extended to the
sale and distribution of illegal substances.
Prior to being pulled from their duties in the 90th missile
wing, the airmen helped secure F.E. Warren Air Force Base in
Wyoming, as well as its surrounding missile complex, Rand said.
"The investigation began after an airman became aware of the
suspected drug activity and promptly alerted (authorities)," he
said.
The probe came two years after a series of scandals
involving U.S. nuclear missile forces triggered a reform effort.
Those scandals also included drugs and extended to missile
launch officers who cheated on their proficiency exams.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Dan Grebler)