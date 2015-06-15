MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped a U.S. plan to station tanks and heavy weapons in NATO states on Russia's border would not go ahead.

"We hope that reason will prevail and the situation in Europe will be prevented from sliding into a new military confrontation which may have dangerous consequences," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)