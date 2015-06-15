Sterling inches down ahead of manufacturing PMI
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped a U.S. plan to station tanks and heavy weapons in NATO states on Russia's border would not go ahead.
"We hope that reason will prevail and the situation in Europe will be prevented from sliding into a new military confrontation which may have dangerous consequences," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
May 2 A three-member consortium that includes German insurer Allianz has agreed to buy Affinity Water Ltd, the largest water-only supply firm in England and Wales by revenue, through two transactions, the group said on Tuesday.