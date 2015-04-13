By Andrea Shalal
| COLORADO SPRINGS, Col., April 13
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col., April 13 AgustaWestland,
the helicopter unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA,
Bristow Group, Doss Aviation and Rockwell Collins Inc
on Monday proposed a new service-based system for
training U.S. military pilots using AgustaWestland's AW119
single-engine helicopter.
The four companies said they would offer the U.S. government
and other customers access to new training helicopters,
simulators and ground instruction, as well as management and
maintenance of the entire fleet of aircraft, for far less than
the cost of buying, owning and operating the same equipment.
Robert LaBelle, chief executive of AgustaWestland North
America, told Reuters the companies were still working out how
to structure their business partnership.
He said the initial reaction from U.S. Navy officials had
been positive.
"The time is ripe," LaBelle told Reuters in a telephone
interview on Sunday.
"There is not going to be a lot of growth in the defense
budget, and as the current equipment gets older it gets more
expensive to maintain and operate."
Doss Aviation already provides initial service-based
training for all U.S. Air Force pilots, LaBelle said.
The proposal comes amid growing calls by Frank Kendall, the
Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, and other officials for
companies to be more innovative in helping the U.S. military
modernize its equipment despite continued budget pressures.
LaBelle declined to give financial details, but said the
proposal would allow the U.S. Navy to get new equipment for no
additional cost beyond what it already spends annually to
operate and maintain the existing, aging training helicopters.
He said AgustaWestland and the other firms hoped the Navy
could issue a request for proposals for its training needs by
the end of the 2016 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, or early
the following year.
No comment was immediately available from the Navy about the
proposal.
In a statement, Jonathan Baliff, chief executive of Bristow
Group, said providing training, helicopters and simulators under
a service-based contract would help the government save money
at a time when government budgets were under sustained pressure.
Bristow Group provides fleet operations, maintenance, and
pilot training for a range of customers, while Doss Aviation
trains fixed and rotary-wing pilots for the U.S. Army and Air
Force.
Rockwell Collins makes avionics equipment and flight
simulation systems for the U.S. military and commercial firms.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jason Neely)