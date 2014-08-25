(Adds damage at launch site, analyst comments)
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Aug 25 A hypersonic weapon being
developed by the U.S. military was destroyed four seconds after
its launch from a test range in Alaska early on Monday after
controllers detected a problem with the system, the Pentagon
said.
The weapon is part of a program to create a missile that
will destroy targets anywhere on Earth within an hour of getting
data and permission to launch.
The mission was aborted to ensure public safety, and no one
was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 a.m.
EDT (0800 GMT) at the Kodiak Launch Complex in Alaska, said
Maureen Schumann, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department.
"We had to terminate," Schumann said. "The weapon exploded
during takeoff and fell back down in the range complex," she
added.
The incident caused an undetermined amount of damage to the
launch facility, Schumann said.
It was a setback for the U.S. program, which some analysts
see as countering the growing development of ballistic missiles
by Iran and North Korea but others say is part of an arms race
with China, which tested a hypersonic system in January.
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said he did not think Monday's failure would
lead to the program's termination. "This is such an important
mission and there is promise in this technology," he said.
He said officials aborted the mission after detecting a
fault in the computers.
Anthony Cordesman, a defense analyst at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the
technology was best suited for use against smaller,
less-developed countries with missiles.
"The United States has never assumed that these ... are
going to be systems that you can use against a power like China
by themselves," he said. "For a country like Iran or North
Korea, they could be a very significant deterrent."
James Acton, a defense analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace, said the Pentagon had never been clear
about the mission for the weapon, with some viewing it as an
effective tool against terrorists and others seeing it as a
counter to China or Iran and North Korea.
While hypersonic weapons are unlikely to be fielded for a
decade, Acton said the fact that Washington and Beijing were
both testing the weapons indicated there was a real potential
for an arms race.
"I believe the U.S. program is significantly more
sophisticated than the Chinese program," he said.
The weapon, known as the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon, was
developed by Sandia National Laboratory and the U.S. Army.
Schumann said it included a glide body mounted on a
three-stage, solid-propellant booster system known as STARS, for
Strategic Target System.
In a previous test in November 2011, the craft had
successfully flown from Hawaii to the Kwajalein Atoll in the
Marshall Islands, she said. On Monday, it was supposed to fly
from Alaska to the Kwajalein Atoll.
Acton said no conclusions could be drawn about the weapon
based on Monday's accident because the launcher detonated before
the glide vehicle could be deployed.
