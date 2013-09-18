By Andrea Shalal-Esa
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 18 The single biggest
driver for research and development in the U.S. arms industry is
not a hot area like unmanned weapons, cyberspace, or
surveillance, but the need to make systems affordable,
executives and defense officials say.
Top U.S. defense officials are pressing industry to chip in
more of its own funds for new projects and to make weapons more
quickly and at lower cost.
These officials say they will also try to safeguard some
government funding of new leap-ahead technologies as U.S.
military spending declines in coming years.
General Mark Welsh, the top uniformed officer in the Air
Force, told industry executives at the Air Force conference this
week that mounting budget pressures meant they had to "break the
price curve" that has sent the cost of weapons systems
skyrocketing over the past decades.
"We can't afford it. We've got to come up with a different
approach," Welsh said.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other
arms makers are paying close attention as they scramble for a
piece of the few new acquisition programs on the Pentagon's
horizon at a time when military budgets are facing nearly $1
trillion in cuts over the next decade.
Across the industry, executives are working to introduce new
production techniques such as 3D printing, accelerate software
development, switch to lighter materials that reduce fuel use,
and leverage computer systems to streamline maintenance.
Companies are also funding their own research efforts.
Textron Inc this week unveiled a small composite
military jet called the Scorpion that it says would cost under
$20 million and could be used for National Guard and Air Force
reserve operations, light attack missions, border patrol,
maritime surveillance, or emergency relief.
Edward Hackett, head of Scorpion project that developed the
plane, said Textron invested a "sizeable" sum to respond to the
Pentagon's call to industry to develop more affordable and
exportable weapons systems.
He said the company saw a potential market of 1,200 to 1,500
aircraft worldwide from countries like the Philippines and Libya
that could not afford larger fighter jets.
But Welsh told reporters on Wednesday that the Air Force was
fighting to hold onto the resources it needed to fulfill its
core missions, which left few if any resources for "peripheral"
missions such as building up the capacity of partner countries.
He said the Air Force was focused on maintaining its three
top priority programs, the Lockheed F-35 fighter jet, Boeing's
KC-46 refueling planes, and a new long-range bomber, despite
across-the-board budget cuts required under sequestration.
"It's a zero-sum under sequestration and the sum is
decreasing," Welsh said. If extra funds became available, Welsh
said his next two priorities would be a new training aircraft
and a replacement for the Northrop JSTARS surveillance plane.
Executives say they understand the budget situation, but
warn that there is a limit to how much they can invest before
shareholders demand a return of some kind.
A growing chorus of executives is sounding alarms about the
shrinking level of government investment in new weapons
technologies, which has slipped to just a quarter of a percent
of gross domestic product, down from 1 percent in the 1960s.
"These ever thinner R&D budgets are insidious for many
reasons," Wes Bush, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp
told the conference on Monday, He warned that cuts in
research funding could undermine the technological superiority
of the U.S. military in the longer run, as well as the health of
the companies that develop and build weapons.
It could also hamper efforts by his company and others to
attract young talent to replace the huge number of technical
professionals -- about half the industry's total workforce --
who are eligible for retirement, Bush warned.
Daryl Davis, president of the Phantom Works advanced
research and prototyping arm of Boeing Co's defense
business, told Reuters that Boeing was committed to investing
its own funds for research and development, at least for now.
"We in industry can only do this for so long. We cannot do
this in perpetuity without a return," Davis said in an interview
at the conference. "I understand the great road map, but when
are the dollars going to follow the road map?"
Davis said Boeing's research work was focused on developing
more affordable weapons systems and adopting quicker
commercial-style development practices for software and
hardware.
Such thinking, he said, helped Boeing develop a new type of
electric propulsion satellite, which is lighter, cheaper to
launch and already having commercial success. The new satellites
also offers the military more options for launching sensors into
space at lower cost, Davis said.
"You don't create markets unless you have a differentiated
product at a price point that people are willing to pay," he
said. "An awful lot ow hat we're worrying about is
affordability."