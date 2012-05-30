* Veterans facing slow job growth, weak economy
* Pentagon cuts mean more vets becoming civilians
* Many vets, employers don't know each other's needs
By Nick Zieminski
May 30 More U.S. military veterans expect to
look for work in coming months as they return to civilian life,
many after being stationed in Afghanistan, but they are less
confident about finding work that suits them, according to a new
survey.
The twice-yearly survey, by Monster Worldwide Inc's
Military.com division, found fewer than half of veterans
consider themselves ready to move into civilian jobs. The number
who say they are confident about finding suitable work fell to
29 percent from 44 percent six months ago.
Besides entering a tough U.S. labor market where job gains
are barely keeping up with population growth, veterans are also
facing more skeptical employers. Only 39 percent of employers
say veterans or those with prior military experience are
prepared for a career change.
Monster says part of the problem is a communications gap
between veterans and employers, since many hiring managers do
not understand what military work entails or what skills carry
over to civilian jobs. Ex-military applicants, used to working
in teams, don't always know how to sell themselves in an
interview or take individual credit for accomplishments.
"When a vet transitions into the civilian community, the
burden is going to fall on that veteran to learn the language of
the civilian job hiring community," said T.L. McCreary,
president of Military.com.
The company surveyed 900 employers and more than 900
veterans who were transitioning to civilian life.
Some 200,000 service members transition to the civilian
workforce each year, according to government data, but that is
expected to rise to around 300,000 a year as U.S. defense
spending is cut and the Pentagon pulls U.S. troops home from
Afghanistan.
CAUTIOUS EMPLOYERS
Veterans face two other obstacles in finding jobs at a time
when unemployment stubbornly remains above eight percent and
there is only modest jobs growth.
Around 69 percent of U.S. job postings are for experienced
mid-career workers, but fewer than half of vet resumes meet that
criteria. Most employers are also looking for candidates with
bachelor's or master's degrees, but only a quarter of vets have
such academic qualifications, according to Monster.
Some employers are reluctant to hire veterans because of
concerns about mental health, including post-traumatic stress
(PTS), McCreary said.
"We do hear anecdotally that some vets, because of the
exposure around suicides and PTS, some employers look at them
skeptically," he said. "'What am I getting into if I hire a
vet?' We think that's an issue."
Although the overall U.S. veteran population is shrinking,
the population of 2.7 million men and women who have served
since September 2001 is growing by double digits. This group's
unemployment rate, 9.2 percent, is well above that of other
veterans and above the national average. The jobless rate among
young female veterans is even higher, at 9.9 percent.
Friday's U.S. employment report is expected to show 150,000
jobs added in May with the unemployment rate holding steady at
8.1 percent.