By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, April 15
ANCHORAGE, April 15 A U.S. soldier was sentenced
to 19 years in prison for attempted espionage and related
charges after he admitted to trying to pass on classified
information to someone he believed was a Russian agent, federal
officials said.
Army Specialist William Colton Millay, 24, was sentenced
late on Monday after a military hearing at Joint Base
Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, where he was stationed when
he was arrested in October 2011.
Millay was detained after making what prosecutors said were
overtures to a woman he believed was representing the Russian
government. The woman was actually an agent for the Federal
Bureau of Investigation, officials said.
The native of Owensboro, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in March
to attempted espionage, failing to obey regulations, issuing a
false statement, soliciting another to commit espionage and
communicating national defense information.
Although he was sentenced to 19 years in prison, he will
serve 16 years under a plea agreement, with time served in
pre-trial confinement taken into account, federal officials
said. He was also demoted to private and will receive a
dishonorable discharge, federal officials said.
"Millay betrayed his nation's trust by attempting to sell
classified national defense information for profit to a foreign
nation," Deirdre Fike, FBI special agent in charge in Anchorage,
said in a statement.
According to a document filed by Millay in the U.S. District
Court, where investigative elements of the case were considered
briefly, he met the woman he knew as "Natalia" at a restaurant
in an Anchorage hotel.
Millay told the woman he had access to information regarding
Army electronic systems capable of blocking cellphone-detonated
improvised explosive devices.
Millay, who joined the Army in 2007, had a tour of duty in
Iraq from December 2009 to July 2010 and was assigned to
Elmendorf-Richardson in May 2011, officials said.
An eight-soldier panel of officers and senior
noncommissioned officers imposed the sentence, Army officials
said.
