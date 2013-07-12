By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, July 12
WASHINGTON, July 12 A failed U.S. missile
defense test last week may be linked to a faulty battery that
prevented an interceptor from separating from the rest of the
rocket, an industry source said, citing initial findings in an
investigation.
"The initial look at the data indicates the problem was in
the power suite, with the battery," said the source, who was not
authorized to speak on the record. If that theory is proven, it
would point to a component-manufacturing issue or quality
control problem, the source said.
A test of the only U.S. defense against long-range ballistic
missiles failed last Friday, the third consecutive failure
involving the interceptor system managed by Boeing Co,
the Defense Department said.
Neither of the previous failures involved battery problems,
investigations showed.
Pentagon officials have launched a detailed and extensive
review of the failed test, but that could take months to
complete, said one defense official. Officials have been
tight-lipped about any initial findings.
Boeing said it would continue to analyze test data along
with military officials to better understand the outcome of the
test. A company spokeswoman declined comment on whether the
inceptor's battery was the suspected cause of the test failure,
and had no immediate comment on the manufacturer of the battery.
The booster was built by Orbital Sciences Corp,
while the actual interceptor, or "kill vehicle," is built by
Raytheon Co. It is designed to hit and destroy the
target warhead outside the Earth's atmosphere.
Northrop Grumman Corp builds communication systems
and fire-control equipment for the system.
Raytheon and other subcontractors on the program declined
comment, referring all questions to the Missile Defense Agency,
which says only that the investigation is ongoing.
The failed test is deepening long-standing political
divisions over U.S. missile defense, prompting Republicans to
call for increased funding on missile defense programs because
of escalating threats from North Korea and Iran.
At the same time, many Democrats say the test failure should
prompt a review of plans by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to buy
14 more interceptors at a cost of $1 billion, to add to the 30
it already has in California and Alaska.
Four U.S. Republican lawmakers on Friday urged Hagel to
conduct another test of the missile defense system this year and
to make development of a next-generation interceptor a top
priority.
The lawmakers said the cause of the failed July 5 missile
defense test was not yet clear, but they argued that President
Barack Obama's cuts in spending on missile defense had reduced
funding for needed tests and maintenance of the system.
Riki Ellison, chairman and founder of the Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said preliminary findings into the missed
intercept pointed to a failure of the final stage of the
ground-based interceptor to separate, rather than a failure of
the interceptor to detect, track or hit the target.
Ellison agreed that the interceptor needed to be retested as
soon as possible, and that once it was clear what caused the
problem, all the existing missiles in California and Alaska
would have to be checked for similar problems.
Until other tests validated the ability of the system to
actually hit a target, U.S. military officials would also likely
have to adjust their response and fire off additional
interceptors in the event of any threat, he said.
The Pentagon has said the test will not affect its decision
to add 14 new interceptors. The United States currently has 26
interceptors deployed at Fort Greely in Alaska and four at
Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The interceptor used in
last week's test came from the California base.