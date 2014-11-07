(Adds Lockheed statement, further details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. Aegis missile defense
system on Thursday destroyed two cruise missile targets and one
ballistic missile target nearly simultaneously in a test
conducted by a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Hawaii, the
U.S. Missile Defense Agency said.
The test, which took place just after noon Hawaii time/0100
GMT, validated a new upgrade of the Aegis missile defense system
built by Lockheed Martin Corp, and two different
missiles built by Raytheon Co, the agency said.
The successful test comes amid ongoing tensions between the
United States and Russia over Russia's annexation of the Crimea
region of Ukraine earlier this year.
The new capability tested Thursday is due to be installed on
U.S. Navy Aegis destroyers, and will be part of the "Aegis
Ashore" system that will become operational in Romania next
year, providing parts of Europe a defense against potential
ballistic missile attacks.
The test involved the USS John Paul Jones, a Navy destroyer,
the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and U.S. Pacific Command. It
also included sensors flown on two MQ-9 Reaper unmanned planes
built by privately held General Atomics, the agency said.
During the test, a Raytheon Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block
IB guided missile successfully intercepted a short-range
ballistic missile target, while two low-flying cruise missile
targets were engaged at nearly the same time by Raytheon's SM-2
Block IIIA guided missiles, the agency said.
It was the first live-fire test in which the Aegis system
engaged a ballistic missile target and several cruise missile
targets at the same time. MDA said the test marked the 29th
successful intercept in 35 attempted flight tests of the Aegis
system since 2002.
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said the test of the Baseline 9 upgrade for
Aegis would boost the U.S. military's ability to defend against
multiple threats, and save money in the future.
"This long-awaited capability will exponentially increase
our air and missile-defense capabilities, allowing Navy ships to
defend themselves against incoming cruise missiles while
simultaneously tracking and defeating ballistic missiles
threatening other areas," Ellison said.
He said it would eliminate the need for U.S. Aegis
destroyers to have backup defenses or "shotgun" ships as
protection while providing ballistic missile defense.
Raytheon said the test demonstrated the capability of its
missile technology.
"This test showcases the U.S.'s ability to defend against
numerous ballistic and cruise missile threats in 'raid'
scenarios," said Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile
Systems.
Lockheed spokesman Keith Little said the test addressed the
complex potential threats facing the U.S. military today.
"These successful engagements demonstrated the extraordinary
capabilities of Aegis BMD and Baseline 9 and the readiness of
our sailors aboard the USS John Paul Jones, to continue to
defend our nation in the air, on land and at sea," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)