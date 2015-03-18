By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 18
WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. Missile Defense
Agency, citing growing missile threats from North Korea and
Iran, said on Wednesday the United States was carrying out
increasingly realistic tests of its missile defenses while also
beefing up cybersecurity.
MDA Director Navy Vice Admiral James Syring said North Korea
has fielded hundreds of missiles that could reach U.S. forces
based in South Korea and Japan, while Iran was stepping up work
on more sophisticated missiles.
Both countries could achieve the ability to launch an
intercontinental ballistic missile as early as this year, he
told a hearing of the defense subcommittee for the Senate
Appropriations Committee.
Syring said the agency was carrying out more war games and
exercises to prepare for possible attacks, while increasing the
tempo and complexity of its testing, reducing costs and
investing in new technologies.
"I believe we are turning the corner with our homeland
defenses," he told the subcommittee, which is considering the
agency's $8.1 billion budget request for fiscal 2016.
But Syring warned that failure by U.S. lawmakers to lift
congressional budget caps that are due to resume in fiscal 2016
could jeopardize funding for two key programs, a redesigned
warhead and a new long-range radar. He said both are urgently
needed to improve the capabilities of the ground-based homeland
missile defense system.
Syring said the agency would carry out 12 flight tests of
various parts of the multi-layered system in fiscal 2015, after
seven tests from October 2013 to now. Seven more tests were
planned in fiscal year 2016, which begins Oct. 1.
The agency is also working closely with the Pentagon's chief
weapons tester and the military commands that operate missile
defense systems to ensure the ability to defend against
escalating cyber attacks, Syring said.
He said the agency completed dozens of complex tests and
inspections to improve the cyber defenses of its weapons
systems, guard against attacks by insiders in the system and
ensure that its contractors and suppliers do a better job
protecting their own computer networks.
"We have seen too many instances where malicious cyber
actors attempt to exfiltrate information from them, especially
from their unclassified, commercial networks that have exposure
to the Internet," Syring told the subcommittee.
He gave no details, but said the agency would continue to
work with industry and federal law enforcement officials to
track down attackers.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)