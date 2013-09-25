* Video shows gunman entering garage, building
* Video shows Alexis carrying shotgun at crouch
* No signs Alexis was targeting anyone - FBI
* Exchanged fire with police for an hour - FBI
By Ian Simpson and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The FBI released
surveillance video and photos of Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis
on Wednesday and said he believed electromagnetic waves had been
controlling him for months before the rampage that killed 12
people.
There are no signs that Alexis, 34, was targeting anybody in
the Sept. 16 shooting at the Navy Yard in southeast Washington,
said Valerie Parlave, the FBI assistant director in charge of
the Washington field office.
"We have found relevant communications on his electronic
media, which referenced the delusional belief that he was being
controlled or influenced by extremely low frequency
electromagnetic waves for the past three months," Parlave told a
news conference.
Surveillance video released by the FBI showed Alexis driving
a rented blue Toyota Prius into a Navy Yard parking garage
shortly before 8 a.m. Carrying a backpack, he then entered the
Naval Sea Systems Command building, site of the shootings,
through a door.
The brief video also shows Alexis, armed with a Remington
shotgun and wearing dark clothing, descending a stairway and
walking along corridors in a crouch position, weapon held at the
ready.
People can be glimpsed at the end of one corridor. Alexis
peeks around corners and, at one point, aims the shotgun into a
room but does not fire.
Parlave said Alexis, a government technology contractor, had
in his possession the shotgun, which had a sawed-off barrel and
stock, and a pistol he obtained during the shooting.
"MY ELF WEAPON"
Scratched into the shotgun were the phrases, "End to the
torment," "Not what y'all say," "Better off this way" and "My
ELF weapon," photos released by the FBI showed. "ELF" is
believed to stand for "extremely low frequency."
The photos also showed the backpack hanging in a bathroom
stall Alexis entered before starting his rampage. He shot his
first victim at 8:16 a.m. and police received the first
emergency call a minute later from the fourth floor of the
building, according to an FBI timeline.
Alexis, who acted alone, was killed by police on the third
floor after exchanging fire with them for an hour, Parlave said.
The shooting spree raised questions about how Alexis was
able to get security clearance to enter the base, despite a
history of gun misuse.
Alexis had sought help for insomnia from two Veterans
Administration hospitals. He also told police in Rhode Island he
had heard voices and felt vibrations through hotel room walls.
At the Pentagon, Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter
offered details on reviews meant to identify and close security
gaps revealed by the shooting. His timeline included a Defense
Department-wide report to be ready in December.
Carter acknowledged surprise at how Alexis' 2007 background
check failed to mention a 2004 shooting, a detail the Navy
disclosed on Monday. Alexis had used a gun to blow out car tires
in Seattle three years before he joined the Navy and applied for
a 10-year "secret" security clearance.
"What certainly caught my eye and the secretary's eye is
exactly that kind of thing: evidence that there was behavior
well before the Washington Navy Yard incident," Carter said.
Hewlett-Packard Co said it had terminated its
relationship with The Experts, the subcontractor that employed
Alexis at the Navy Yard.
The decision was based on what the company now knew about
conduct by The Experts, "including its failure to respond
appropriately to Aaron Alexis' mental health issues," said a
Hewlett-Packard spokesman.
Hewlett-Packard did not elaborate. The Experts did not
immediately reply to a request for comment.