GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump triggers rally in safe-haven bonds, yen and gold
WASHINGTON Aug 25 U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp has won a $6.75 billion contract to build 17,000 light tactical vehicles to replace the aging Humvees used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, the U.S. Army announced on Tuesday.
Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, as well as AM General, a privately held company that built the original Humvees, the Army said in a statement.
The two military services plan to replace a total of 55,000 vehicles over time, which could drive the value of the contract win to over $30 billion.
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Leu rebound halts ahead of central bank meeting * Romanian central bank is seen keeping rates on hold * Crown eases, Czech PM reverses decision to resign By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 5 The leu, bucking an easing of other Central European currencies, drifted sideways on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Romanian central bank, which is expected to keep interest rates on hold at record lows. Investors held their breath ahead of U.S. payroll figures due at 1230