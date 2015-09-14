By Andrea Shalal
| NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14
general on Monday cited what he called "alarming" moves by the
Russian military to beef up its air forces in the years since
the invasion of Georgia in 2008 and to establish firm defenses
around areas like Crimea.
General Frank Gorenc, commander of U.S. Air Forces in
Europe, told reporters he was concerned about Russia's moves to
increase the quantity and quality of its aircraft and field
unmanned aircraft.
"The advantage that we had from the air, I can honestly say,
is shrinking," Gorenc said at the annual Air Force Association
conference.
Gorenc called "alarming" both Russia's investments in
modernizing its air force and in building formidable
surface-to-air missile defenses. Two examples of the latter are
defenses set up around the Crimea region of Ukraine, which
Russia annexed in 2014, and Kaliningrad, a Russia enclave
between Poland and Lithuania.
U.S. officials often warn of strides by China in developing
defenses against U.S. stealth fighters and bombers and more
capable surface-to-air missiles, but Gorenc said Russia was
making similar moves.
"This is not just a Pacific problem; it is as significant in
Europe as it is anywhere else on the planet," he said. "I don't
think it's controversial to say they've closed the gap in
capability."
Gorenc said the Air Force needed to develop new training,
tactics and procedures to respond to the increased capabilities
of its potential adversaries, and maintain the long-standing
military edge it has enjoyed for decades while protecting U.S.
and allied forces on the ground.
"We just need to be cognizant of it," he said. "We just need
to continue to work really hard to make sure that we can provide
that."
The U.S. Air Force this week is completing the first
deployment of an unmanned MQ-1 Predator drone in Latvia, also
the first such deployment in European air space.
He said the move could help pave the way for greater use of
drones in Europe, where congested air space and logistical
constraints have limited such opportunities thus far.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)