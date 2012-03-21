* Some satellites face continued cost increases
* Others lack ground systems to process data collected
WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. military is
finally launching new satellites after a decade of cost overruns
and schedule delays, but some spacecraft still face rising costs
and others lack the ground systems to process all the data they
are gathering, a new report found.
Cristina Chaplain, analyst with the congressional Government
Accountability Office, told a Senate hearing that Pentagon
officials were focused on fixing problems and implementing
reforms despite declining budgets, but various issues still
needed to be resolved.
U.S. senators seized on problems identified in the new
report as they questioned a number of senior Pentagon, Air Force
and Navy officials about their plans to cut $2 billion from
spending on satellite programs in the fiscal 2013 budget.
The officials said the cuts were the result of difficult
choices made to cut defense spending by $487 billion over the
next decade, as agreed by the White House and Congress.
"We want to be sure that we are frugal and that we don't
waste a dime, because we don't have a dime to waste," Senator
Jeff Sessions, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services
Committee's subcommittee on strategic force, told the officials.
Chaplain said there were still some big issues that could
prevent the U.S. military from realizing the full benefits of
new satellites on orbit.
Chaplain's report for the hearing included several examples:
- an 18-percent cost overrun on development and production
of the first two Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellites
being built by Lockheed Martin Corp, which will drive
their cost up to $1.6 billion.
- a $438 million cost overrun and one-year delay on
production of the third and fourth missile warning satellites in
the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), also built by Lockheed.
- the Pentagon is unable to use data from one of two sensors
on the first of the new missile warning satellites because the
ground segment software to process that data will not be ready
until 2018.
- cancellation of a new weather satellite program raised the
risk of a capability gap for weather and environmental
monitoring.
- problems with Boeing Co's Family of Advanced
Beyond-Line-of-Sight Terminals (FAB-T), which Pentagon officials
now believe will not be completed until 2017, three years after
the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellites would be
ready for military use.
- over 90 percent of the capabilities of the first of the
Navy's new Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellites, which
was launched last month, could not be used given delays in
development of its ground terminals.