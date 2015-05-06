By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S. Air Force may have to
revisit its strategy to develop a new U.S.-fueled launch vehicle
aimed at ending American reliance on Russian rocket engines if
U.S. companies fail to bid to build prototypes for the
government, a senior general said Tuesday.
Lieutenant General Ellen Pawlikowski, the Air Force's top
military acquisition official, said she had received positive
feedback from some companies about a draft request for proposals
on the Air Force's approach, but other companies were "not so
happy". She declined to name the firms.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James last week said the Air
Force expects to finalize the terms of the competition by the
end of May, and could award contracts for prototypes of new
U.S.-fueled launch vehicles as early as September.
Pawlikowski told reporters at a Women in Aerospace
conference that the involvement of private firms - Blue Origin
run by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's SpaceX or
Space Exploration Technologies - complicated the situation since
neither company's engine work relied on government funding.
Responses to the draft request for proposals are due May 11.
The current sole launch provider, United Launch Alliance, a
joint venture run by Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
, is working on a new launch vehicle that would be powered
by Blue Origin's new BE-4 engine, but it is also working with
GenCorp Inc's Aerojet Rocketdyne unit as a back up plan.
Air Force officials say both ULA and SpaceX are potential
bidders, as well as Orbital ATK, which builds smaller
rockets. Orbital ATK is unlikely to bid, given the requirements
for the new launch vehicle, according to industry sources.
The companies have stayed silent thus far about the draft
terms of the competition, which seeks to make the prototype
launch vehicle designs available to everyone for later
competitions.
Pawlikowski said the Air Force planned multiple awards for
prototypes, and such contracts generally triggered "much richer"
discussions with industry. But she said the Air Force might have
to develop an engine on its own if the private companies balked
at the terms of the competition.
She said the Air Force wanted at least two commercially
viable launch providers to ensure that either firm could fall
back on commercial orders if the U.S. government had to scale
back its own launches.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)