By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Air Force expects
to make recommendations in early November on how to end U.S.
reliance on Russian rocket engines for launching key U.S.
military and spy satellites, a senior Air Force general told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
The Air Force is evaluating a range of options ranging from
seeking a replacement engine to use of different rocket and will
develop an acquisition strategy.
Lieutenant General Ellen Pawlikowski, the service's top
military acquisition official, said U.S. weapons makers were
excited about the chance to work on a new program.
Pawlikowski said many companies responded to an Air Force
request for information, and service officials held 19 separate
meetings with companies over three days in Los Angeles last
week.
She said officials were now weighing the wide range of
responses submitted by U.S. companies as they prepared for
meetings in early November where they would hammer out a
recommendation to Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, and top Air
Force officials have underscored their determination to end U.S.
reliance on Russian-built RD-180 rocket engines to power the
Atlas 5 rockets built by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
The issue took on new urgency this year after Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region raised concerns that
Moscow could cut off the supply of the Russian-built engines.
Pawlikowski said the Air Force was trying to balance the
technical risks involved in any new development effort, costs
and schedule as it weighed options.
"What it will really boil down to, is acceptable technical
risk ... with the fastest schedule that we can (achieve) at an
affordable price," she told Reuters at her Pentagon office.
Keeping the cost low would help the U.S. launch providers
compete with rivals in Russia, France and elsewhere, she said.
"We don't want to end up in a situation where whatever we
have is so costly that doesn't give the American industry a
better competitive environment," she said.
Companies that have submitted proposals for a new engine
include ULA, which has partnered with Blue Origin, a company
owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos; Aerojet Rocketdyne, a
unit of GenCorp, and Alliant Techsystems Inc.
Privately-held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, is
also seeking certification of its Falcon 9 rocket to use for
launching U.S. satellites - which could provide another option
to end U.S. dependence on the Russian engine.
Pawlikowski said the Air Force had dedicated $63 million and
137 experts to the SpaceX certification effort, which must be
completed in December for the company to compete for the first
of seven launches that will be open for competition.
If SpaceX missed the December deadline, it could still
compete for the remaining six launches in the future, she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)