By Andrea Shalal
| COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 15
Secretary of Defense Bob Work on Wednesday underscored growing
concerns about potential threats to key military and
intelligence satellites, and said the U.S. government needed
innovative and integrated ways to respond to any such attacks.
Work told a classified session at the annual Space Symposium
conference that space assets were "absolutely critical" to the
U.S. military's ability to operate and fight future wars, and
the Pentagon would take action to defend those assets, according
to his spokeswoman, Lieutenant Commander Courtney Hillson.
Work said government and industry needed to work together to
find innovative ways to protect satellites and the networks used
to operate them, she said.
"We depend on space for everything from space-based
communications, to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
to positioning, navigation and timing," she said Work told 200
military and industry executives.
Work also said it was important to emphasize control of
space assets as challenges arose, and that the U.S. government
needed to respond in an integrated and coordinated manner if an
adversary targeted those systems and capabilities.
Admiral James Winnefeld told Reuters last month that the
U.S. military was taking a broader look at the overall issue of
"space control," but provided no further details.
Work told the conference that both classified and
unclassified space assets needed protection and the Pentagon
would maintain its space capabilities, "through all phases of
conflict, regardless of actions to deny us the ultimate high
ground," Hillson said.
The Pentagon is seeking an initial $5.5 billion over the
next five years to beef up protection of space assets and ground
networks in the wake of growing threats from China and other
countries.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)