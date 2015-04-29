(Adds further details from hearing)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday it could award contracts for prototypes of new U.S.-fueled launch vehicles as early as September, a key step to ending U.S. reliance on using Russian rocket engines to launch military and intelligence satellites.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James told a subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Air Force planned to use a different contract type called "other transactional authority," instead of a standard defense contract to accelerate the process, given the urgency Congress has put on developing a homegrown engine.

The expedited plan calls for the release of a final request for proposals by the end of May, with responses from industry due 30 days later, the Air Force said. That would allow it to award initial contracts between September and December, James told the strategic forces subcommittee.

Potential bidders include United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co and the current sole launch provider; privately-held SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Inc; and Orbital ATK, each supplying its own engine or teamed with a separate company, said Air Force Space Command Commander General John Hyten.

James urged committee members to support a change in the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow ULA, to use all the Russian-built RD-180 engines it had ordered - but not paid for - to compete for future national security launches.

The House Armed Services Committee has proposed a similar change after the Pentagon general counsel said that as phrased the current law would not allow use of the engines, even though they were ordered before Russia invaded Ukraine's Crimea region.

James said the change would allow ULA to compete for 18 of 34 competitive launches between 2015 and 2022 against Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, which is owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk, versus just five launches.

The Air Force expects to certify SpaceX to compete for at least some of the launches now carried out exclusively by ULA by June. But unless Congress changes the law, ULA might be effectively kept out of post-2018 competitions since its other rocket, the Delta 4, is not "price competitive," James said.

ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye welcomed the proposed change and said it would preserve "meaningful competition" and avert a potential gap in capability. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)