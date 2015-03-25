WASHINGTON, March 25 Top U.S. military officials
on Wednesday urged Congress to approve $5 billion in increased
spending aimed at protecting U.S. military and intelligence
satellites, citing what they called growing threats from China
and other countries.
Doug Loverro, deputy assistant defense secretary for space
policy, said the Pentagon's fiscal 2016 budget request marked a
"signficant turn" toward better protecting the satellites, which
provide critical capabilities such as targeting, missile warning
and weather data to the U.S. military.
He said the fiscal 2016 budget and associated five-year
budget plan increased or shifted $5 billion in funding to ensure
the United States's continued ability to fight future wars.
Loverro told the strategic forces subcommittee of the House
Armed Services Committee that threats to such systems included
increased congestion in space, spectrum interference and debris,
as well as hostile threats from countries like China that are
actively seeking to eliminate the U.S. advantage in space.
Loverro told the committee the funding included both
classified and unclassified programs but gave no details about
specific programs. He said additional funding might be required
in coming years after the Defense Department completes several
studies about future satellite needs.
Loverro and other top Pentagon officials told lawmakers the
funding was needed to better protect critical satellites that
were designed at a time when the United States was one of very
few countries operating and launching satellites.
General John Hyten, head of Air Force Space Command, said
the added funding was absolutely necessary to ensure the
military's ability to continue using its satellites.
He said the threats the United States faced were
"significant." The Air Force officer said he would provide
lawmakers with more details during a classified hearing which
was to follow the open hearing.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)