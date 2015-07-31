By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, July 30
Thursday told the Air Force and NASA they had "serious concerns"
about the fact that SpaceX is leading an investigation into the
June 28 explosion of its Falcon 9 rocket, and whether it would
receive enough oversight.
Republican Representatives Mike Coffman from Colorado and
Randy Forbes from Virginia led the bipartisan group, which
questioned the two government agencies about what the explosion
means for future NASA and Air Force launches.
The accident has raised questions about the government's
increasing reliance on commercial launch providers and
contracts, its oversight of accident investigations and whether
such probes are as thorough as military investigations.
An Orbital ATK Inc rocket explosion in October
claimed a Cygnus cargo ship that, like the Falcon 9, was bound
for the International Space Station. Orbital is expected to send
the Federal Aviation Administration a long-awaited accident
report next week.
In a letter dated Thursday, the lawmakers questioned the
government's decision to allow SpaceX to investigate its own
accident, subject to oversight by the Federal Aviation
Administration, instead of having a government agency lead it.
SpaceX and Orbital are investigating their own mishaps,
subject to FAA oversight, since the launches were conducted
under an FAA license, rather than under government oversight.
"We have serious reservations about this approach and are
concerned whether the investigation and engineering rigor
applied will be sufficient to prevent future military launch
mishaps," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Air Force Secretary
Deborah James and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden.
They asked the officials to explain what requirements and
reviews SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies, must meet to
return the Falcon 9 rocket to flight, and to map out their own
roles and oversight in the process.
SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk last week said a faulty
metal brace likely triggered the explosion that destroyed the
booster minutes after liftoff from Florida, destroying a load of
cargo destined for the space station.
He said SpaceX is looking for other issues that may have
caused or contributed to the accident, and that the company had
possibly become "a little bit complacent."
The lawmakers also asked Bolden and James whether any
changes to the Falcon 9 design to fix the anomaly would require
a new certification and licensing process.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Ken
Wills)