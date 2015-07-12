By Jon Herskovitz
| BASTROP, Texas, July 12
These and similar tales have gained currency in recent
months among a small but powerful group of anti-government Texas
voters in the run-up to planned military training drills in the
West and Southwest, including in the Lone Star state.
While such views represent the fringes of American political
opinion, they reflect a broader suspicion of the federal
government that has run deep in Texas for years.
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command exercise, called
Jade Helm 15, has brought these fears to a crescendo,
particularly in Bastrop. Some of the exercises, scheduled from
July 15 to Sept. 15, will be held in this city located east of
Austin.
At an April town hall meeting in Bastrop, attendees
peppered a military spokesman with pointed questions, including:
"Are you planning on detaining or rounding up any American
citizens?"
Rosalie Howerton, a 74-year-old retired nurse from Tyler,
Texas, wrote the governor to say she was worried about the
drills.
"I've gotten to the point where I don't trust my
government," she said. "I don't trust Obama. I think he is
looking toward calling martial law to stop the next election
from taking place."
In an online comment about Jade Helm, Bastrop resident Josh
Munyon wrote: "It's something that the rest of the country
should be worried about. They already have FEMA trains that
oddly enough look like the trains that the Nazis used in ww2."
One particular sticking point has been an Army map that
lists Texas as "hostile" territory.
"Such labeling tends to make people who have grown leery of
federal government overreach become suspicious of whether their
big brother government anticipates certain states may start
another civil war or be overtaken by foreign radical Islamist
elements which have been reported to be just across our border,"
Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman from Texas, said
recently in a statement.
The Texas Republican Party platform has long reflected
concerns over federal and international overreach, with calls
for a U.S. withdrawal from the United Nations and the
elimination of the Federal Reserve.
When a U.N. agency named the Alamo, the location of a famed
1836 battle in the fight for Texas Independence, a World
Heritage Site earlier this month, some Texans saw the move as a
prelude to an international takeover.
FRIENDS ON THE FRINGE
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command has categorically
denied there is anything nefarious about the drills, saying they
are training exercises, while Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
there was no truth to the rumors of a tunnel network being built
under its stores.
Jade Helm will be held on public and private land, with the
permission of landowners. The military said Army Special
Operations Forces will train in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah
and Colorado, with the terrain intended to replicate areas where
soldiers find themselves operating overseas.
Fears from constituents, however, have drawn a response from
politicians eager not to alienate right-wing voters. In a move a
Dallas Morning News editorial called "cringe-worthy," Governor
Greg Abbott, a Republican, said he would dispatch the Texas
State Guard to monitor Jade Helm to make sure it does not
impinge on Texans' freedom.
Placating such views could pay off for Republicans, who
dominate state politics and often fight their most difficult
battles in primaries where campaigns typically take a hard turn
to the right.
A poll from the Texas Tribune and the University of Texas
showed that 39 percent of registered voters and 85 percent of
the right-wing Tea Party group supported Abbott's move on Jade
Helm.
"Republican leaders don't want to do something that
antagonizes these groups to such as extent that they rally
around an opponent in the Republican primary," said Mark Jones,
who chairs the Department of Political Sciences at Rice
University in Houston.
"The conspiracy theories tend to get amplified in Texas
because we are a large state, with very active groups."
Despite the predictions of doom, many Bastrop residents are
wary but not overly concerned.
"We support our military, and they have to train somewhere,"
said Pam Ferguson, owner of the High Cotton antique store. "It
might as well be here."
And while suspicion of the drills has run rampant among
customers of Crosshairs Texas, the town's only gun store, sales
there have not increased, said owner Troy Michalik.
"I don't think we are going to wake up next week and find
tanks and roadblocks and martial law," he said. "But at the same
time, that does not mean that we should not be diligent and
vigilant and keep an eye about what is going on."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Patrick Enright and
Lisa Von Ahn)