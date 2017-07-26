FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 hours
Carter blasts Trump's ban on transgender, says "social policy"
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
July 26, 2017 / 3:43 PM / in 21 hours

Carter blasts Trump's ban on transgender, says "social policy"

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Ash Carter, who was U.S. defense secretary until the end of the Obama administration in January, strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

"To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military," Carter said in a statement, noting there were already transgender individuals serving "capably and honorably." (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

