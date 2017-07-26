FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon says revising rules after Trump's transgender ban
July 26, 2017 / 3:28 PM / in 21 hours

Pentagon says revising rules after Trump's transgender ban

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he presides over a military parade during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.Mike Segar/File Photo - RTX3CZRC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said it would provide revised guidance to the U.S. military "in the near future" after President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

"We will continue to work closely with the White House to address the new guidance provided by the Commander-in-Chief on transgender individuals serving the military," said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis, referring all questions about Trump's comments to the White House.

"We will provide revised guidance to the Department in the near future."

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

