WASHINGTON Nov 24 The U.S. Marine Corps will award a contract to two companies for the first phase prototypes of a wheeled amphibious combat vehicle late on Tuesday, Marine Corps officials said.

Last year the Marine Corps started a competition for the amphibious combat vehicle, with the first phase known as the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV)1.1.

The program will be a modest replacement for the tracked Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle that was being developed for the Marines by General Dynamics Corp before its cancellation in 2011 after large cost increases and technical issues.

The competitors are Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics, Britain's BAE Systems PLC, Science Applications International Corp and Advanced Defense Vehicle Systems.

"The ACV 1.1 is key to ensuring the Marines will have a combat system that allows us to use the sea as maneuver space to accomplish the missions across the range of military operations," said Colonel Roger Turner, director of capabilities development directorate at the Marine Corps.

The engineering, manufacturing and development award will initially be for 13 prototype vehicles from each of the two companies, John Garner, program manager for the advanced amphibious assault, told reporters on Tuesday.

Garner said that plan was to buy three more prototype vehicles when funding was available.

The Marine Corps will carry out testing, select one company from the two competitors, and make a production decision by "late spring, early summer of 2018," Garner said.

Garner said the first phase of the program would cost around $1.2 billion and the winner would ultimately produce 204 vehicles.

Garner said that they were buying numerous prototype vehicles because it would allow the Marine Corps to shorten the testing period and not lead to delays if a vehicle needed repairs.

He added that while land and water capabilities were given equal importance in making the selection, "extra credit" was given to the amphibious capability of the vehicle "because there are some very capable ground vehicles out there, but fundamentally this vehicle has to be an amphibious vehicle." (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)