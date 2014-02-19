Feb 19 Picking up a gallon of milk at the
grocery store is getting pricier and the cost could hit a record
high for U.S. consumers in March, analysts warned.
Strong global demand and stagnant production in other
countries has led to increased exports of U.S. dairy products in
recent months, generating more money for dairy farmers but
resulting in likely price hikes of 10-20 percent at the retail
level in some markets, according to analysts.
"Demand has been greater than supply for the last several
months," said U.S. dairy analyst Jerry Dryer. "Prices are
peaking."
Dryer said the current farm price for milk is about $23 per
hundredweight, compared to $17-$18 per hundredweight this time a
year ago.
Demand from China in particular has been a factor in
increasing exports of U.S. dairy products, he said.
China's increased demand in 2013 alone equaled the total
increase in milk production in the United States, the European
Union, Australia and New Zealand, according to the National Milk
Producers Federation.
Dallas, Texas-based Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. dairy
processor, cited global demand pressures when it warned earlier
this month that its profits were being squeezed by a surprise
rise in the price of raw milk.
Dairy economist Mary Ledman said milk prices have been
creeping upward since mid-2013 because of global demand for milk
powders, and accelerated recently as domestic cheese posted an
all-time high price at $2.36 a pound at the end of January.
"This spike in the cheese market will result in the highest
fluid milk price on record in March," Ledman said.
For consumers of fluid milk, that means in some markets
their retail price may increase about 10-20 percent, she said.
Milk production was up slightly in December from the same
month a year earlier, according to the most recent report from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and there were roughly 8.5
million milk cows, also up from a year ago.
But overall, farmers have been hampered in efforts to
increase production due to a mix of factors that include high
feed costs and poor weather. Milk production rose just 0.4
percent in 2013 compared to 2012, the National Milk Producers
Federation said.
That trend is reversing itself and dairy farmers are
expected to ramp up production this year, so price spikes should
be short-term, with prices stabilizing by summer, analysts said.
"It will be short-lived," said Ledman.