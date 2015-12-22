NEW YORK Dec 22 Millennials, quickly becoming
the dominant force in the U.S. labor market, are changing the
dynamic between employee and employer as they seek enhanced
benefits, increased flexibility and other workplace changes to
keep their loyalty.
By 2025 the generation born between the early 1980s and
early 2000s is expected to make up 75 percent of the global
workforce, according to the Brookings Institution.
It is a generational shift that is bringing with it
different approaches to work and company culture that businesses
are heeding as they seek to attract and retain top talent.
"They are already having a dramatic impact on companies,
forcing changes that I think are long overdue," said Kip Kelly,
director of public programs at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
in North Carolina.
"When millennials first started coming into the workforce
companies knew that they were different but they didn't have to
adapt," he added. "Now, as more boomers leave, and more
millennials work their way in, they have to adjust."
Earlier this month, online payments company PayPal Holdings
Inc. and Internet giant eBay became the latest
in a growing list of firms to improve maternity and family leave
and other benefits. Facebook also offered employees at
least $10,000 to move closer to its Silicon Valley headquarters.
Airbnb, the lodging website that topped company review
website Glassdoor.com's 50 Best Place to Work in 2016 list,
rewards its workers with a yearly travel stipend.
THE NEW NORMAL
Karyn Twaronite, global diversity and inclusiveness officer
at the professional services company Ernst & Young (EY), said
improved benefits and greater working flexibility are becoming
the new normal.
"There are a lot of millennial demands," she added.
A 2015 EY study of 9,700 workers in eight countries showed
38 percent of U.S. millennials said they would move abroad for
better parental leave. Millennials are also more likely to
change jobs or careers to manage work-life balance.
Twaronite said the finding "reinforces how incredibly
important these types of benefits are."
Tech companies and start-ups have spearheaded changes and
set an example from the top. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and
Blake Mycoskie, the founder of Toms Shoes, each took leave after
the birth of their child.
"What might look like a cost on the spreadsheets actually is
an investment in higher productivity and engagement," Mycoskie
wrote about the policy.
Toms, a one-for-one company that matches each pair of shoes
purchased with a new pair for a child in need, exemplifies
another attraction for millennials -- social good.
"The idea of social good being baked into the company you
work for is becoming a huge draw for millennials and something
that they would discriminate between brands when they work for
them," said Lucie Greene, worldwide director of the Innovation
Group, the futurism unit at international advertising agency J.
Walter Thompson.
Wellness is another theme, she added, as is understanding
play in terms of productivity, with firms adding rock climbing
walls, ping pong tables, yoga studios and more into the
workplace.
"There is a lot more consideration with wellbeing, all with
the endeavor of making us want to stay longer," she added.
Kelly said companies are also using mentoring and coaching
programs to transfer knowledge before baby boomers retire.
Although some firms may find the changes painful, he believes
companies will benefit.
"You'll see more innovation. You'll see more collaboration.
You'll see better productivity," Kelly explained. "Empowering
employees with new tools and new resources because of
millennials is going to help everybody."
